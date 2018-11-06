MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Lions Club members voted to Adopt-A-Shelf at the Inter-Lakes Food Pantry, and fill it with pasta for three months. Lions Joe and Pat Keegan delivered the first installment of 13 cases of pasta to the pantry on Wednesday. This will be repeated again in November and December.
According to Amy Norton, CEO of the food pantry and thrift shop, the Lions have been very supportive of the pantry since its inception.
Organizations, clubs, and small group of friends can Adopt-A-Shelf for a week, a month, or longer. Contact the food pantry at 603-476-5400, and ask about the program.
The Moultonborough Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of every month. The first Monday is a business meeting at 7 p.m., and the third Monday is a dinner meeting starting at 6 p.m.
For more information, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
