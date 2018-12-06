MOULTONBOROUGH — Members of the Moultonborough Lions Club were greeted with three wagging tails when they arrived for the Nov. 19 dinner meeting.
Members from Lions Project Canine Companions for Independence (LPCCI), along with their dogs, were the honored guests for a special presentation.
Canine Companions breeds labrador retrievers, golden retrievers, and a cross of the two to be assistance dogs. They nurture the puppies for the first eight weeks, then turn them over to volunteer puppy raisers who provide basic obedience training, socialization training and care for the next 14-18 months.
The dogs are then turned over to professional instructors who teach them more than 40 commands over the next six to nine months. Finally, each dog is matched with a person with disabilities and, together, they go through team training, culminating with a joyful graduation ceremony.
The guests arrived early, which allowed plenty of time for Lion members to meet the dogs and talk with their raisers about the unique experience of being a volunteer puppy-raiser.
Two of the dogs, Sundance and Kittle, were puppies-in-training with their volunteer puppy-raisers, Kim Bock and Silke Psula with coraiser Lou.
It was also a treat to have Mike Wade with his service dog, Woodruff. Mike explained how his life changed when Woodruff came into it and demonstrated some of the things Woodruff does for him. Woodruff can retrieve things and even pull him in the wheelchair.
At the end of their presentation, President Peter handed a check for $500 to Kim with thanks for all that LPCCI does to make a difference in the lives of so many.
President Peter then called on Lion Pete Strople, chair of the Adopt-A-Spot Project, who announced that the town has awarded the club with a 1st Prize Plaque for its work on the upper garden at Sutherland Park. Pete thanked all the Lions who planted, weeded, and watered throughout the summer. Hard work paid off.
Lions Pride — You can’t see it, you can’t touch it, but you sure can feel it!
If you would like to find out more about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916. Remember, the Lions Motto is “We Serve."
Pat Keegan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.