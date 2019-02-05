MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Lions Club members received an update on Camp Pride capital improvements at their dinner meeting on Jan. 21. Camp Pride, in New Durham, is a special needs camp for children and adults for camping, conferences and retreats, on 370 acres of land overlooking Merrymeeting Lake. President Peter LaPointe and Lenny Hall provided the overview. The club has supported the camp financially since it opened in 1989.
Several years ago, members of the club volunteered to help with spring cleaning. They impressed with the camp and its mission, and adopted one of the bunkhouses. Since then, members have painted both the inside and outside of the Pelham Bunkhouse. They made and hung new curtains, stripped and resealed the floor, and had new windows and doors installed. Members now help with cleanup every spring and fall.
To learn more, contact Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
