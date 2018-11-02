MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Lions Club prepared letters, tickets and return envelopes for their annual $5,000 raffle. The raffle is the club's primary fundraiser.
All money raised will support projects in the local community. Lions Eileen and Bob Zewski have chaired this event for a number of years, and are proud and thankful for the support they have seen from fellow lions selling tickets, and from members of the community buying tickets.
This year, the Moultonborough Lions Club celebrated their 55th anniversary and welcomed 10 new members.
To learn more, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.