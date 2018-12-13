MOULTONBOROUGH — “Tis the Season for Giving” and the Moultonborough Lions Club Is always ready and willing.
They started their season by buying, decorating, and donating a tree for the Altrusa Festival of Trees. The Theme was “We Serve” and members had much fun making the decorations that included garlands of cardboard glasses and shredded books, Bingo cards, etc. It was topped with a puppet lion.
Later the Lions were out in force at the Central School, selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 cash prize at the Holiday Fair. There was a real Lion, or not, selling tickets outside with Lion John Menken in the morning.
Lions were also doing vision screening at the Fair. (Moultonborough Lions are so proud of the hundreds and hundreds of vision screenings they have done under the leadership of Lion Mark Cotrupi.)
The winner of the $5,000 raffle was Brian Sanford of Moultonborough. President Peter tried to reach him right after the drawing to no avail, so keep on reading if you want to hear the rest of the story.
When Peter finally did reach Brian to congratulate him on winning the $5,000, they agreed to meet for a photo op at the club's “Thank You Pancake Breakfast” on Saturday morning. Still not the end of the story.
The next day, Peter received a call from Brian, saying that he went out on the Lions website, www.moultonboroughlions.org, and was so impressed with what he saw that he decided not to take the money. He wants the club to use it for their many community projects.
The Lions also made sure that the building was decorated for the Women’s Club Christmas Party, which came upon them early this year, and for Meals on Wheels.
The Lions held their annual “Cookies and Caroling Party” on Friday. The Lions baked hundreds of cookies for seniors in the surrounding towns, including all the nursing homes. Harmony Markey, director of music at the Central School, arrived with her students and they put on a little Christmas show for the group. The party ended with a singalong led by Lion John Menken, with President Peter on the keyboard. So much fun!
Then, for the Lions, it was cleanup and setup for the Free Thank You Pancake Breakfast for the Community on Saturday morning. Check it out at www.moultongoroughlion.org.
The Lions motto is “We Serve” and that is just what they do. Lions Pride! You can’t see it, you can’t touch, but you sure can feel it!
If you would like to find out more about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
Pat Keegan
