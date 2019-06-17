MOULTONBOROUGH — After a three-year break, the Moultonborough House Tour is back this year. The Friends of the Moultonborough Library has six properties to show, including two new houses, two renovations, an inn and an antique house. The tour will be on Thursday, June 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at the Moultonborough Library or at Bayswater Books.
The House Tour is the library’s biggest fundraiser. All event organizers are volunteers, and all proceeds will benefit the Moultonborough Library. Tickets are $40, and will include directions and property descriptions. Houses can be visited in any order. Parking will be available. Gift card raffle baskets, donated by local businesses, will be on display. All of the raffle ticket sales are donated to the library.
The houses on the tour represent the variety of property in the Lakes Region. The two new houses are on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee. The first, a lake house, sits on its own peninsula surrounded by water with views from every window, deck and porch. The second new house is on Black Cat Island. It is an Adirondack-style filled with trendy interior and exterior details, including an energy-efficient open plan with wide, hickory plank flooring throughout. The third property is on the big lake, and is a newly-renovated inn complete with sandy beach, docks, decks, fire pit and a spa. In addition to the common areas and waterfront, some rooms will be open. Lake Kanasatka provides the backdrop for two of the homes. Both have been remodeled and rebuilt. The first, a Timberpeg post and beam, sits on a large wooded lot with two beaches, paths and natural landscaping. The other, overlooking the lake, started as a ranch and is now a two-story open concept, showcasing the creative use of trees, live edges and bark. There is also an antique house built in 1790 which includes a stone, gated cemetery and views of Mount Washington.
Only 350 tickets will be sold. Buy tickets early by cash or check at Bayswater Books, 12 Main St. in Center Harbor or at the Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland St. For more information, call 603-476-8895. There is also a handmade quilt on display, which will be raffled to benefit the library. The winning name will be drawn during the house tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.