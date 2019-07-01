MOULTONBOROUGH — The Moultonborough Heritage Commission will host a community open house at the historic Taylor House on Thursday, July 4, from 10 a.m.-noon, prior to and during the Fourth of July parade. Located at 970 Whittier Highway Route 25, the Taylor House is a community landmark, significant for history and architecture. The house is located across from Murphy’s Village Store.
The Town of Moultonborough is seeking proposals from qualified parties for the purchase, rehabilitation, and redevelopment of the historic property. Located on Main Street at the center of Moultonborough Village, the 4,000-square-foot structure is suitable for office, retail, residential, and mixed use per the town’s recently established Village Center Overlay District. Incentives and associated opportunities are detailed in the request for proposals on the town website. Proposals are due Friday, Sept. 13.
The house’s 2019 listing on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places provides benefits for its redevelopment with no restrictions, such as special consideration or relief in the application of access, building, and safety codes. In 2017, the Taylor House was added to the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s statewide Seven to Save endangered properties list.
