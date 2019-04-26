MOULTONBOROUGH — Crafters and vendors are needed for the Moultonborough United Methodist Church Fair on June 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1018 Whittier Highway. To sign up for a table to sell items, email mumcchurchfair@gmail.com for a participation form and instructions. Tables inside or outside cost $20 for the day.
