MOULTONBOROUGH — Bob and Helen Watkinson of Moultonborough, winners of a raffle drawn at the Holiday Fair at Moultonborough Central School, were special guests at the Moultonborough Lions Club's Christmas dinner meeting.
It took a while for President Peter Allen to convince the Watkinsons that it was no joke, and that they really did win the $5,000 prize. The Watkinsons have been buying tickets for many years but never dreamed they would win, so it was a nice surprise right before Christmas.
After a meatloaf dinner prepared by Donna and Don Grow, President Peter called Donna up and presented her with a gift as thanks for all the meals she has prepared throughout the year.
The club also held an old-fashioned Yankee swap, with numbers were drawn and people sitting in a circle to open gifts and make choices on whether to keep or swap. There was lots of good-natured laughter and everyone went home with gift in hand, just in time to watch Moultonborough’s Jen Clifford advance to the finals with a chance to win $25,000 on the Food Network Channel.
For more information about Lionism, call Joe and Pat Keegan at 603-253-9916.
