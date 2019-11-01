MOULTONBOROUGH — Moultonborough Central School will hold its 22nd annual Veterans Day Assembly in the gym, to commemorate Veterans Day and recognize local Veterans, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. Over the past 21 years, the school has welcomed 266 Veterans.
MCS invites local Veterans to attend the assembly. If interested in attending, contact the school at 603-476-5535. Veterans are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments in the dining room prior to the assembly. They will make a procession in together, be recognized individually, and follow the procession back to the dining room at the conclusion of the program. Lunch will be provided for all Veterans. The general public is also invited to attend the program.
