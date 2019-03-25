MANCHESTER — The University of New Hampshire STEM Discovery Lab at Manchester has selected the 2019 recipients of the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing. The award recognizes high school women for their computing-related achievements and interests as part of an effort to encourage more young women to choose careers in technology.
A total of 41 high school award recipients, one collegiate finalist and two educator recipients were selected from high schools across New Hampshire for their outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.
Each award recipient will receive a personalized award recognizing her future goals in computing and technology and recognition at a ceremony at UNH Manchester on March 30.
Among the award winners was Grace Blackadar of Moultonborough Academy.
“Encouraging young women’s interest in technology careers is critical: our workforce needs their creativity and their innovation,” said Lucy Sanders, chief executive officer and co-founder of NCWIT.
“The STEM Discovery Lab is proud to be the New Hampshire affiliate coordinator of this prestigious award,” said STEM Discovery Lab Coordinator Emily Kerr. “These young women are leaders and mentors for the next generation of women in tech.”
For more information about NCWIT, visit www.ncwit.org.
National Honorable Mention
Julia Zhang, Nashua High School South
McKayla Hartman, Newmarket High School - Seacoast School of Technology
Jenny Yang, Phillips Exeter Academy
Meili Gupta, Phillips Exeter Academy
Penny Brant, Phillips Exeter Academy
New Hampshire Affiliate Winner
Thaovy Le, Academy for Science and Design
Aya Eyceoz, Bishop Guertin High School
Meera Kurup, Bishop Guertin High School
Rose Speidel, Concord High School
Samara Holmes, Exeter High School - Seacoast School of Technology
Madeline McCallister, Exeter High School - Seacoast School of Technology
Leah Marville, The Founders Academy
Sarah Fung, The Founders Academy
Olivia Simon, Hanover High School
Lily Jackson, Hollis Brookline High School
Kimiya Parker-Hill, Manchester West High School
Shannon McInnis, Nashua High School South
Anjali Gupta, Phillips Exeter Academy
Narmana Vale, Phillips Exeter Academy
Olivia Kendzulak, Windham High School
New Hampshire Affiliate Honorable Mention
Lara Chern, Bow High School
Kristina Gaston, Concord High School
Erika Sena, Dover High School
Amanda Hodgkins, Fall Mountain Regional High School
Gabriella Alvarez, The Founders Academy
Corinne Robitaille, Manchester West High School
Julia Robitaille, Manchester West High School
Caroline Boudreau, Milford High School
Grace Blackadar, Moultonborough Academy
Millie Choy, Pinkerton Academy
Samantha DiGenova, Pinkerton Academy
Alexia Assaf, Windham High School
Regan Krizan, Windham High School
Jillian Peet, Windham High School
Samantha Van Seters, Windham High School
New Hampshire Affiliate Rising Star
Ashley Panzino, Bow High School
Erin MacDonald, Hollis Brookline High School
Megan Strecker, Hollis Brookline High School
Vanessa Thomas, Hollis Brookline High School
Maria Toupin, Hollis Brookline High School
Olivia Rondeau, Pembroke Academy
Educator Award
Joanna Marcotte, The Founders Academy, Educator Award Winner
Raji Gupta, Windham High School, Educator Honorable Mention
Collegiate Finalist
Anna Dodson, Dartmouth College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.