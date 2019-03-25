MANCHESTER — The University of New Hampshire STEM Discovery Lab at Manchester has selected the 2019 recipients of the National Center for Women & Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing. The award recognizes high school women for their computing-related achievements and interests as part of an effort to encourage more young women to choose careers in technology.

A total of 41 high school award recipients, one collegiate finalist and two educator recipients were selected from high schools across New Hampshire for their outstanding aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing as demonstrated by their computing experience, computing-related activities, leadership experience, tenacity in the face of barriers to access, and plans for post-secondary education.

Each award recipient will receive a personalized award recognizing her future goals in computing and technology and recognition at a ceremony at UNH Manchester on March 30.

Among the award winners was Grace Blackadar of Moultonborough Academy.

“Encouraging young women’s interest in technology careers is critical: our workforce needs their creativity and their innovation,” said Lucy Sanders, chief executive officer and co-founder of NCWIT.

“The STEM Discovery Lab is proud to be the New Hampshire affiliate coordinator of this prestigious award,” said STEM Discovery Lab Coordinator Emily Kerr. “These young women are leaders and mentors for the next generation of women in tech.”

For more information about NCWIT, visit www.ncwit.org.

National Honorable Mention

Julia Zhang, Nashua High School South  

McKayla Hartman, Newmarket High School - Seacoast School of Technology        

Jenny Yang, Phillips Exeter Academy      

Meili Gupta, Phillips Exeter Academy     

Penny Brant, Phillips Exeter Academy    

New Hampshire Affiliate Winner

Thaovy Le, Academy for Science and Design

Aya Eyceoz, Bishop Guertin High School

Meera Kurup, Bishop Guertin High School

Rose Speidel, Concord High School

Samara Holmes, Exeter High School - Seacoast School of Technology       

Madeline McCallister, Exeter High School - Seacoast School of Technology

Leah Marville, The Founders Academy  

Sarah Fung, The Founders Academy       

Olivia Simon, Hanover High School          

Lily Jackson, Hollis Brookline High School

Kimiya Parker-Hill, Manchester West High School             

Shannon McInnis, Nashua High School South      

Anjali Gupta, Phillips Exeter Academy    

Narmana Vale, Phillips Exeter Academy

Olivia Kendzulak, Windham High School

New Hampshire Affiliate Honorable Mention

Lara Chern, Bow High School

Kristina Gaston, Concord High School     

Erika Sena, Dover High School    

Amanda Hodgkins, Fall Mountain Regional High School  

Gabriella Alvarez, The Founders Academy

Corinne Robitaille, Manchester West High School             

Julia Robitaille, Manchester West High School

Caroline Boudreau, Milford High School

Grace Blackadar, Moultonborough Academy      

Millie Choy, Pinkerton Academy

Samantha DiGenova, Pinkerton Academy            

Alexia Assaf, Windham High School

Regan Krizan, Windham High School       

Jillian Peet, Windham High School           

Samantha Van Seters, Windham High School      

New Hampshire Affiliate Rising Star

Ashley Panzino, Bow High School

Erin MacDonald, Hollis Brookline High School

Megan Strecker, Hollis Brookline High School

Vanessa Thomas, Hollis Brookline High School

Maria Toupin, Hollis Brookline High School

Olivia Rondeau, Pembroke Academy

Educator Award

Joanna Marcotte, The Founders Academy, Educator Award Winner

Raji Gupta, Windham High School, Educator Honorable Mention

Collegiate Finalist

Anna Dodson, Dartmouth College

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.