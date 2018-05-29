MEREDITH — Strawberries will be front and center on Saturday, June 23, at Moulton Farm’s “Summer Kick-Off” event. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature a sampling of foods made from strawberries, as well as foods that pair well with strawberries, a pickle tasting, and several free workshops.
As strawberry season lasts only a short time, jam making has become a time-honored way of preserving their flavor to enjoy later in the year. Starting at 10 a.m., Ann Hamilton, of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, will present a free workshop on how to turn fresh berries into jam. The workshop runs approximately 90 minutes and no preregistration is needed.
A “Summer Seafood” demonstration with Sal Bramante, of Sal’s Fresh Seafood, and Kali Whitehouse, who graduated from Johnson & Wales and works in the farm’s kitchen, will start at noon. Attendees will get tips on how to make summer seafood dishes shine this summer as well as hints as to what may be on the menu for the farm’s annual “surf and field” farm-to-table dinner in August. This free event starts at noon and ends at 2 p.m. People can come for the entire demonstration or just part of it.
Since farming and gardening would not be possible without bees, Jude Hamel, executive director of Prescott Farm and an avid beekeeper, will present a fun, informative and free workshop about bees and other pollinators. This free workshop starts at 2 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour.
In addition to the workshops, throughout the day there will be a sampling of strawberry related items including items from the farm’s bakery. Foods from the farm’s kitchen, including their new “veggie burgers” will also be sampled during the day. White Mountain Pickle Company will also be at the farm throughout the day with their products.
Cider Bellies will also be open and offering their seasonally inspired, as well as classic, freshly made cider doughnuts.
For more information, visit moultonfarm.com or Facebook at Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
