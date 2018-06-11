MEREDITH — Free tractor rides are part of the special Father’s Day farm-to-table brunch being held at Moulton Farm on Sunday, June 17.
The brunch buffet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and the free tractor rides and tractor display will be at the same time. The buffet features dishes that incorporate produce grown at the farm in addition to seasonal fruit, delicious baked goods, as well as egg and meat dishes prepared by the farm’s kitchen and bakery team. Seating is underneath a tent overlooking the farm’s fields and is on a first-come, first-seated basis.
The brunch buffet costs $16.99 plus tax per person with a special price of $9.99 plus tax for children 10 and under.
The farm’s regular farm-to-table brunch buffet series will be every Sunday in July and August. The farm’s farm-to-table dinner series will start on June 26. More details are available at Moulton Farm’s website at moultonfarm.com.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25 in Meredith.
