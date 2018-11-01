Moulton Farm 5k this Sunday
MEREDITH — Saturday, November 3, walkers and runners of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in Moulton Farm’s Sixth Annual 5k and Fun Run. The course winds around the farm's greenhouses and fields and ends with a run through the farm’s corn maze.
There is a free fun run before the 5k race for younger children, starting at 9:30 a.m.
The 5K begins at 10 a.m., and the awards ceremony will be held at approximately 11:15 a.m. Spectators and supporters are invited to attend the events and award ceremony.
The 5K registration fee is $15, with online registration is available at www.moultonfarm.com until Nov. 2. Onsite registration will be available starting at 9 a.m. The children’s fun run is free and registration is on the day of the event.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road, off Route 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.