MEREDITH — When 8-year-old John Moulton started growing pumpkins and selling them from the back of his grandfather’s farm truck, he had no idea it was a hint of things to come.
Now the team at his family’s Moulton Farm sells food from a thriving farm market and seasonally inspired meals from a newly opened food truck.
“It’s certainly been an evolution,” says Moulton. “As demand grew for the many items our farm kitchen and bakery team make for our farm market and pick up catering service, many people asked us for foods they could enjoy for lunch while visiting our farm or taking a lunch break.”
With the opening of the farm’s food truck, located behind the farm’s market, at 18 Quarry Road, there’s now a range of options available Wednesday through Sunday.
“Our menu changes throughout the season based on what we’re harvesting,” explains Jeff Mills, the farm’s general manager. “So everything has the unique twist that comes from the collaboration between our farm kitchen and bakery team and our field crew. The sandwiches, quesadillas, salads and specials all feature items that came straight from our fields just a few hundred yards away from the food truck. Local food can’t get more local than that.”
Scoops of Moulton Farm ice cream are also available at the food truck. “We’ve wanted to offer our own ice cream for a while,” says Mills. “It was finding a way to do it that took longer than we planned, but we’re very happy with our solution. It benefits our farm, as well as another small business started by a fourth generation farmer and a family run dairy farm that supplies the milk for the ice cream.”
That’s a solution that Mills and Moulton both like. “John’s father ran this farm as a dairy farm for years, and we know how hard that can be,” explains Mills. “So we’re thrilled that our collaboration can help keep another one going.”
Moulton Farm’s ice cream is available in quart containers at the farm’s market in both classic flavors as well as some more unusual ones. “We bake apple pies in our farm bakery, so of course we had to have apple pie ice cream as one of our flavors,” Mills jokes. The flavors will vary through the season.
The farm’s food truck, called Moulton’s Hay Wagon, is open Wednesday through Sunday.
