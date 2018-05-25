MEREDITH — When you make a school subject fun, children are more likely to become engaged and learn. Moulton Farm in Meredith has come up with a way make math and graphing skills fun: asking for help in getting people lost!
Moulton Farm’s corn maze design contest started after Wes Thomas, who works at the farm and has designed the corn maze for the past decade, was speaking with a friend who works in education. He realized that the farm’s corn maze could be a great way to get children excited about some of the math skills they are learning in school. “As a kid, it was always more interesting for me if what I was learning was related to something fun.” During a visit to a local third grade class to talk about how he uses math and graphing to create the corn maze each year, Thomas found that the children were interested and Moulton Farm’s corn maze design contest was launched.
In 2017, the contest was won by one of those third graders. “Amber’s entry inspired me to create the disorienting designs on either side of the maze. So, when people got lost for the umpteenth time in it,” Thomas says, “I laughed and told them it was a third grader’s idea!”
Moulton Farm’s 2018 corn maze design contest is accepting entries through June 3. The winner will receive six free tickets to the farm’s 2018 corn maze and a printed aerial photo to see how their design fits into the farm’s 2018 maze. Details about the contest and how the corn is maze made and can be found at moultonfarm.com.
Moulton Farm is located at 18 Quarry Road off Route 25 in Meredith and practices sustainable agriculture and is dedicated to providing the highest quality fruits and vegetables while preserving its rich soil for future generations. In addition to growing its own produce, the farm offers vegetable plants, herbs, annuals, perennials, fruit trees and garden supplies, including soils and amendments. Also available at the farm are baked goods and prepared foods from the farm’s kitchen and bakery, cider doughnuts from Cider Bellies, seafood from Sal’s Fresh Seafood, and a selection of quality of meats, cheeses and other items from northern New England producers. For more information, visit moultonfarm.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/MoultonFarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.