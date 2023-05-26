LACONIA — In honor of the 100th Anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, the Laconia Public Library will have a new exhibit on display in the library rotunda in June.

Bring the family down to the library’s garden on Saturday, June 3. from 1 to 3 p.m., for a special "Garden Play Festival" performed by Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will perform original short plays written by participants during fall 2022. The plays are specifically designed to be performed in a garden setting and will take place in the “secret” garden behind the library. All ages are welcome. No signup is required.

