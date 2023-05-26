LACONIA — In honor of the 100th Anniversary of Laconia Motorcycle Week, the Laconia Public Library will have a new exhibit on display in the library rotunda in June.
Bring the family down to the library’s garden on Saturday, June 3. from 1 to 3 p.m., for a special "Garden Play Festival" performed by Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative will perform original short plays written by participants during fall 2022. The plays are specifically designed to be performed in a garden setting and will take place in the “secret” garden behind the library. All ages are welcome. No signup is required.
Family, Memory, Place: Writing Family Stories, an interactive writing workshop led by Maura MacNeil on Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m. Maura MacNeil is a writer, editor, and teacher. She is the author of several poetry collections. This event is made possible by a grant from New Hampshire Humanities and is free and open to the public.
The library offers two monthly book groups and new participants are always welcome. The evening Nonfiction Book Group will meet on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m., to discuss "Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love," by Dani Shapiro. The Mystery Book Group will meet on Wednesday, June 14, at 4 p.m., to discuss "The Thursday Murder Club," by Richard Osman. Sign up is required, copies of the books are available at the Library.
StitchCraft, the biweekly meet-up for knitters, crocheters, quilters, embroiderers, and needle-felter, will meet Thursday, June 1, and Thursday, June 15, from 10 to 11:30 am. Bring your current project to this informal meet-up
Drop-in Tech Help is available Tuesdays from 10 to 11:00 a.m., and Wednesdays from 2 to 3:00 p.m., for one-on-one guidance.
