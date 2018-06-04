WEIRS BEACH — This year Motorcycle Week will once again be full of races, live music, guided gypsy tours, vendor exhibits, demo rides, motorcycle contests, fun, food and much more. Riders will find more than enough to keep them busy on or off their bikes all week long, including:
- Mount Washington Auto Road “Ride to the Sky” on Monday, June 11, and Thursday, June 14. Enjoy a ride to the top of Mount Washington when the road is open to motorcycles only from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Arrive before 10 a.m. and your passenger rides for free!
- A cruise on the M/S Mt. Washington on Monday, June 11. The tour of Lake Winnipesaukee leaves the docks at the Boardwalk of Lakeside Avenue at 4:30 p.m. and returns at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are only $15 and available by calling 603-366-2000 or visiting www.cruisenh.com
- Hillclimb Expo up Tower Street in Weirs Beach on Tuesday, June 12. This new event is a throwback to when the original hillclimbs took place on Tower Street from 1916 through the late 1920s. This year’s “Hillclimb Expo” will be hosted by the United States Classic Motorcycle Association and takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The 2018 Gunstock Hill Climb on Wednesday, June 13. Join the over 7,000 spectators as they watch both amateur and professional riders try to scale the 70-meter original ski jump at Gunstock. Gates open at 8 a.m., opening ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and the competition starts at 10 a.m. Amateur races are held in the morning and the pros hit the hill in the afternoon.
- Finishing off the week in style is the 95th Annual Loudon Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The racing action will keep you on the edge of your seats with the ASRA Team Challenge, LRRS Supermoto Practice, Modified Motard Double Points Race, Moat Mountain Legends Road Course Series, Gifford’s Ice Cream Bandolero Series and the Granite State Legends Cars Oval Series.
Laconia Motorcycle Week is filled with events happening all around the Lakes Region, White Mountains and beyond. For a full schedule of events, visit www.laconiamcweek.com.
Thanks for the warning. I’m happy for the businesses, but not the noise and sometimes bad crowds.
