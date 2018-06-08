WOLFEBORO — K. Peddlar Bridges will be at Eyes of the Owl -UsedBQQKS.com on Friday, June 8, at p.m., reading from his book,
“Laconia Motorycle Week 1916: The Beginning.”
Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.
The event is free. Door prizes will be awarded, and light refreshments will be served.
Parking in front of the store, located at 59B Glendon Street in Wolfeboro, is limited to motorcycles during the event. All other vehicles may park one block north in the free town lot.
For more information, contact Wally Keniston at usedbooks@excite.com or 877-569-4040.
