LACONIA — The Pleasant Street School 'Word Builders,' are facing off against the 'New Bees' from Woodland Heights as 25 teams get ready for the 18th Annual Community Spelling Bee, sponsored by the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. The event will take place Thursday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at the Laconia High School Auditorium.
Karen Switzer, assistant director of the scholarship fund, said “This year there will be an added incentive for each of the Bee teams. Not only will they be competing for the coveted Bee trophy and in the costume contests, but also the team with the greatest number of audience members present to support them will win $100." She added that admission to the bee is free, and audience members have the opportunity to win door prizes between each round.
Teams include the 'Bewitching Spellers' from the Congregational Church, the 'Collegiate Cowboys' from Stand Up Laconia, the 'Cross Word Spellers' from Cross Insurance, the 'Sanguine Sachems' led by the LHS principal, the 'Killer Bees' led by the Superintendent of Laconia Schools Brendan Minnihan, the Laconia Librarians team, the Gilford Rotary Team, and a team from the Laconia City Council led by Councilor David Bownes. High school teams participating are the 'Treble Makers' and the 'Treble Clefs,' both from the Laconia High School Band; the LHS National Honor Society 'Notoriously Horrible Spellers,' the LHS Key Club 'BEEtles,' the LHS Senior Class Officers, the LHS 'We Put a Spell on You,' and the 'Educators Rising' from the Huot Center. Teams competing from Gilford High School include the GHS Volleyball team, and the 'Three Stooges,' 'Three Blind Mice,' and the 'Three Musketeers' from the GHS Business Department. Belmont High will be represented by the 'Crimson Squids' and the 'Vitamin Bees' from their National English Honor Society. Rounding out the roster for the evening are the 'Blithe Spirits' from Holy Trinity School and the 'Moosebusters' from the Mousseau family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.