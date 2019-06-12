LACONIA — The following Lakes Region students graduated this spring from Lakes Region Community College and earned the following degrees:
Alton
McKayla Kathleen Eleanor O'Gara, associate of science in nursing
Ashland
Angelica Marie Deliello, associate of science in accounting and associate of science in business management
Kami S. M. Ouellet, associate of science in nursing
Belmont
Skye Ann Calnan, associate of arts in liberal arts health science
Ryan Joseph Despres, associate of science in business management
Jaime Elizabeth Parent, associate of science in fire protection
Sabrina Danielle Robinson, associate of arts in liberal arts
Devon E. Sweeney, associate of arts in fine arts
Bristol
Nikole L. Rouille, associate of science in human services
Donna Watson, associate of science in human services
Center Harbor
Nathan C. Manville, associate of science in fire protection
Franklin
Katie Marie Bedard, associate of science in business management and associate of applied science in office technology management
Jordan Scott Chase-Lund, associate of science in media arts
Jillian Rachel Mailloux, associate of science in nursing
Tyler J. Mussey, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance
Kelsey Kate Ramirez, associate of science in business management
Gilford
Benjamin Ryan Altmire, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance
Savanna Rae Brunelle, associate of arts in liberal arts
Sean Patrick Desautelle, associate of arts in liberal arts
Sara L. Duquette, associate of science in business management
Tyler Joseph Hayes, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance
Ryan James Hutchins, associate of arts in liberal arts
River S. Minery, associate of science in computer technologies
Eric D. Rohelia, associate of arts in liberal arts and associate of science in media arts
Ryan Thomas Southworth, associate of applied science in electrical power and control technologies
Evelyn Ella Taylor, associate of arts in fine arts and associate of arts in liberal arts
Dustin P. Young in associate of science in media arts
Gilmanton
Brian Paul Hogan, associate of science in media arts
Gilmanton Iron Works
Amber N. Moore, associate of arts in liberal arts
Laconia
Elvena E. Anderson, associate of science in culinary arts
Teri M. Bacon, associate of science in business management
Cassandra L. Blackler, associate of arts in liberal arts health science and associate of science in nursing
Barbara Brooker, associate of science in business management
Marc Joseph Capra, associate of arts in liberal arts
Kay Seo Chanthasak, associate of science in business management
David H. Chess, associate of science in nursing
Levi Martin Dufield, associate of science in nursing
Raina Marcelle Gately, associate of science in advanced manufacturing
Zackary R. Horne, associate of science in accounting
Francis D. Howes, associate of applied science in marine technology
Melissa Lee Knott, associate of science in nursing
Andrew James Laramie, associate of science in computer technologies
Daniel James Murphy, associate of science in computer technologies
Kaity-Anne Neylon, associate of science in computer technologies
Brooke M. Pinard, associate of science in early childhood education
Dustin Punches, associate of science in advanced manufacturing and associate of science in electro-mechanical technologies
Katelyn R. Rafferty, associate of science in graphic design
Judith A. Robinson, associate of applied science in office technology management
Joshua W. Shumway, associate of science in electro-mechanical technologies
Duncan A. Sirois, associate of applied science, General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program
Hannah E. Watson, associate of science in graphic design
Meredith
Patrick Dyment, associate of science in media arts
John Michael Jackman, associate of arts in liberal arts
Moultonborough
Etta L. Hackler, associate of applied science in office technology management
Craig D. Harrigan, associate of science in computer technologies
Coleman A. Mason, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance
New Hampton
Timothy L. Merrill, associate of science in computer technologies
Northfeld
Caitlynn E. Allerdice, associate of arts in liberal arts
Theodore Thomas Evangelo, associate of science in advanced manufacturing
Benjamin T. Wirth, associate of science in early childhood education
Plymouth
Arthur R. Faucher, associate of science in accounting
Abigail Hemsley Hill, associate of science in restaurant management
Courtney M. Larabee, associate of science in fire science
Cody Aaron Walker, associate of applied science, General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program
Sanbornton
Scott H. Bardusk, associate of science in business management
Tilton
Amanda R. Cheney, associate of science in general studies
Wayne Robert Penney, associate of arts in liberal arts
Ashley Terriquez, associate of science in early childhood education
