LACONIA — The following Lakes Region students graduated this spring from Lakes Region Community College and earned the following degrees:

Alton

McKayla Kathleen Eleanor O'Gara, associate of science in nursing

Ashland

Angelica Marie Deliello, associate of science in accounting and associate of science in business management 

Kami S. M. Ouellet, associate of science in nursing

Belmont

Skye Ann Calnan, associate of arts in liberal arts health science

Ryan Joseph Despres, associate of science in business management

Jaime Elizabeth Parent, associate of science in fire protection

Sabrina Danielle Robinson, associate of arts in liberal arts

Devon E. Sweeney, associate of arts in fine arts

Bristol

Nikole L. Rouille, associate of science in human services

Donna Watson, associate of science in human services

Center Harbor

Nathan C. Manville, associate of science in fire protection

Franklin

Katie Marie Bedard, associate of science in business management and associate of applied science in office technology management

Jordan Scott Chase-Lund, associate of science in media arts

Jillian Rachel Mailloux, associate of science in nursing

Tyler J. Mussey, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance

Kelsey Kate Ramirez, associate of science in business management

Gilford

Benjamin Ryan Altmire, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance

Savanna Rae Brunelle, associate of arts in liberal arts

Sean Patrick Desautelle, associate of arts in liberal arts

Sara L. Duquette, associate of science in business management

Tyler Joseph Hayes, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance

Ryan James Hutchins, associate of arts in liberal arts

River S. Minery, associate of science in computer technologies

Eric D. Rohelia, associate of arts in liberal arts and associate of science in media arts

Ryan Thomas Southworth, associate of applied science in electrical power and control technologies

Evelyn Ella Taylor, associate of arts in fine arts and associate of arts in liberal arts

Dustin P. Young in associate of science in media arts

Gilmanton

Brian Paul Hogan, associate of science in media arts

Gilmanton Iron Works

Amber N. Moore, associate of arts in liberal arts

Laconia

Elvena E. Anderson, associate of science in culinary arts

Teri M. Bacon, associate of science in business management

Cassandra L. Blackler, associate of arts in liberal arts health science and associate of science in nursing

Barbara Brooker, associate of science in business management

Marc Joseph Capra, associate of arts in liberal arts

Kay Seo Chanthasak, associate of science in business management

David H. Chess, associate of science in nursing

Levi Martin Dufield, associate of science in nursing

Raina Marcelle Gately, associate of science in advanced manufacturing

Zackary R. Horne, associate of science in accounting

Francis D. Howes, associate of applied science in marine technology

Melissa Lee Knott, associate of science in nursing

Andrew James Laramie, associate of science in computer technologies

Daniel James Murphy, associate of science in computer technologies

Kaity-Anne Neylon, associate of science in computer technologies

Brooke M. Pinard, associate of science in early childhood education

Dustin Punches, associate of science in advanced manufacturing and associate of science in electro-mechanical technologies

Katelyn R. Rafferty, associate of science in graphic design

Judith A. Robinson, associate of applied science in office technology management

Joshua W. Shumway, associate of science in electro-mechanical technologies

Duncan A. Sirois, associate of applied science, General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program

Hannah E. Watson, associate of science in graphic design

Meredith

Patrick Dyment, associate of science in media arts

John Michael Jackman, associate of arts in liberal arts

Moultonborough

Etta L. Hackler, associate of applied science in office technology management

Craig D. Harrigan, associate of science in computer technologies

Coleman A. Mason, associate of applied science in electrical systems installation and maintenance

New Hampton

Timothy L. Merrill, associate of science in computer technologies

Northfeld

Caitlynn E. Allerdice, associate of arts in liberal arts

Theodore Thomas Evangelo, associate of science in advanced manufacturing

Benjamin T. Wirth, associate of science in early childhood education

Plymouth

Arthur R. Faucher, associate of science in accounting

Abigail Hemsley Hill, associate of science in restaurant management

Courtney M. Larabee, associate of science in fire science

Cody Aaron Walker, associate of applied science, General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program

Sanbornton

Scott H. Bardusk, associate of science in business management 

Tilton

Amanda R. Cheney, associate of science in general studies

Wayne Robert Penney, associate of arts in liberal arts

Ashley Terriquez, associate of science in early childhood education

