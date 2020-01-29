LACONIA — The Children’s Foundation of St. Vincent de Paul recently completed the Christmas Angel program. Over 540 children were served in the four days of signups. Each child received an outfit of clothing, socks, and underwear or diapers, along with personal hygiene items. The foundation works with school nurses, guidance counselors, case managers and teachers to provide necessities to children whose families need help.
Other services available from St. Vincent de Paul include the thrift shop, open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the food pantry, open Monday, noon-2 p.m., and Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.; and financial assistance for families in Alton, Belmont, Gilford, Gilmanton, and Laconia. Volunteers are needed at the thrift store and food pantry. Interested volunteers age 16 and over can visit the store to fill out an application. The St. Vincent de Paul Society is at 1269 Union Ave. For more information, call 603-524-5470.
