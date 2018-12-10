MOULTONBOROUGH — Castle in the Clouds reports that more than 1,600 visitors came to Christmas at the Castle during the five-day event that offered mansion tours, dining, artisan fair, children’s crafts, and visits with Santa.
With 12 local businesses and designers bringing their creativity, talent, and resources to Lucknow, the Carriage House exterior and the entire castle were transformed in a celebration of holiday traditions and cultures all over the world.
“This is the second year we have invited local businesses to adopt rooms in the mansion to decorate, and for the second time they have implemented details far beyond what we could have imagined,” said Executive Director Charles Clark. “We have them to thank for making this event so special.”
The Lakes Region businesses that participated in the event were: Branch & Bloom of Wolfeboro; Great Impressions Staging of Wolfeboro; Kellerhaus of Meredith; Linda’s Flowers of Wolfeboro; Mari’s Treasures of Wolfeboro and Chocorua; Moulton Farm of Meredith; Riverstone Florals and Design of Gilford; Spiderweb Gardens of Tuftonboro; Stark Creative of Wolfeboro; Center Harbor Inn/Steele Hill Resort of Center Harbor; Home Comfort of Center Harbor; and Tamworth Distilling of Tamworth.
The Moultonborough Public Library loaned children’s holiday books, and Santa and his elf helped to make special memories for those in attendance.
Event sponsors who helped to make Christmas at the Castle possible are: Preview Party Sponsor Lifetime Benefits Group; Presenting Sponsor Infinger Insurance; and Supporting Sponsor Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Public Accountants.
Christmas at the Castle decor was featured on New Hampshire Chronicle on Nov. 26-30, and more footage from the event will be shown during the premier of Wicked Yankee TV on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m., when Castle in the Clouds will be featured in a Christmas special. The show will air on channel 26, WYCU.
