MILTON MILLS — A new local trail race, the first Moose Mountains 10K Trail Race, will take place on Saturday morning, June 1, at Branch Hill Farm, 307 Applebee Road, Milton Mills.
With a 9 a.m. start time, the race traverses a loop course of woods roads appropriate for both seasoned and beginning trail runners.
Race Director Dan Coons said he is eager to attract athletes whose preferred sport is trail running.
“We’ve planned an exciting new trail race course to test your mettle and push you to the next level," he said. "If your usual route is feeling monotonous, come check us out! This race will challenge you with an unfamiliar track and hilly climbs on winding woods roads.”
Volunteer race assistant Sarah Canney encourages beginning trail racers to also come try it out.
“This race promises fun, great running trails, and a supportive atmosphere for all," she said. "Whether it’s your first time competing on woods trails, or you want an experience for the whole family, or you’re here for a warmup race and a high-energy way to start your day, please join us for the first annual Moose Mountains Trail Race.”
10K Trail Race registration is $25 in advance or $35 on race day. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each gender and 10-year age groups, as well as to overall winners.
Advance online registration is available at www.mmrg.info/moose-mountains-trail-race. Race registrants may order exclusive race T-shirts with the Moose Mountains Trail Race logo for $12 by May 24 from Calico Graphics. A post-race party will feature complimentary food for racers; food trucks will also be available.
A "Kids K" will immediately follow the 10K Trail Race, starting around 10 a.m. Kids K registration is $5 and all children who finish their race will receive small prizes.
The Moose Mountains Trail Race is presented by Moose Mountains Regional Greenways, in partnership with Branch Hill Farm on the farm's private conservation land. The event will help raise funds to create a continuous regional greenway, connecting existing pathways and developing new trail systems to increase recreational opportunities in the Moose Mountains region.
Volunteers are needed; contact MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or info@mmrg.info.
