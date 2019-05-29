MILTON MILLS — A new local trail race for the whole family, the first Moose Mountains Trail Race, will take place on Saturday morning, June 1, at Branch Hill Farm, 307 Applebee Road, Milton Mills.
A 10K Trail Race starting at 9 a.m. will be immediately followed by a Kids K around 10 a.m.
Volunteer opportunities are plentiful for those eager to participate in ways other than racing.
The 10K Trail Race traverses a loop course of woods roads appropriate for both seasoned and beginning trail runners.
Volunteer race assistant Sarah Canney, an avid trail runner and champion racer, encourages runners of all experience levels to come try it out.
“Test your mettle against the woods roads of rural New Hampshire," she said. "Are you bored with your usual route or tired of treadmills? This course has winding trails, moderate elevation change and unique features like an active beaver pond. The race promises fun and a supportive atmosphere for all. Whether it’s your first time competing on woods trails, or you want an experience for the whole family, or you’re here for a warmup race and a high-energy way to start your day, please join us for the first annual Moose Mountains Trail Race.”
The Kids K immediately following the 10K Trail Race gives a chance for the whole family to participate in the fundraiser. During the 10K, children can try out the 1K fun run course or explore "Nature’s Playground" in the Branch Hill Farm woods, under adult supervision.
10K Trail Race registration is $25 in advance or $35 on race day. Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each gender and 10-year age groups, as well as to overall winners. Kids K registration is $5 and all children who finish their race will receive small prizes.
Advance online registration is available at www.mmrg.info/moose-mountains-trail-race. Race registrants may order exclusive race T-shirts with the Moose Mountains Trail Race logo for $12 from Calico Graphics, with a pre-order deadline of May 24. A post-race party will feature complimentary food for racers; food trucks will also be available.
The Moose Mountains Trail Race is presented by Moose Mountains Regional Greenways in partnership with Branch Hill Farm on the farm's private conservation land. The event will help raise funds to create a continuous regional greenway, connecting existing pathways and developing new trail systems to increase recreational opportunities in the Moose Mountains region.
Volunteers are needed in many capacities to help the race run smoothly and make it a successful fundraiser. Help will be needed with parking, registration, road crossing safety, directing and timing racers, water stops, food, cleanup and recycling for the BHF Zero Waste Initiative.
Interested volunteers may contact MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125 or info@mmrg.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.