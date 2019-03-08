UNION — Moose Mountains Regional Greenways will hold its annual meeting on Monday, March 18, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at The Inn on Main, 200 North Main St. in Wolfeboro. The meeting will start with a cocktail and social hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, recognitions, a brief business meeting, and featured guest presenter Dr. Jennifer Jacobs, speaking on 2018’s most significant climate report and what it means to New Hampshire.
Jacobs is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of New Hampshire, and founder and director of The Infrastructure and Climate Network. A prolific author on climate and related topics, she served as lead author for the Transportation Sector Chapter of the 4th National Climate Assessment, released last November. Jacobs is a New Hampshire native who enjoys exploring all things outdoors.
According to Jacobs, “The long-awaited 4th National Climate Assessment is the authoritative assessment of climate change impacts on the U.S.” Jacobs will unravel the document and discuss “climate change effects here and now, what to expect in the future, and how one big report can fuel local actions in New Hampshire.”
All silent auction items are donated by area businesses and individuals. This year’s selection includes a luxury vacation week on Lovell Lake, a hand-crafted wood kayak paddle, a lobster boat trip, a hand-built bat house, a birding-by-boat outing, Winnipesaukee Chocolates, and several more themed gift baskets.
The community is invited to join the annual celebration of Moose Mountains Regional Greenways. Tickets are $35 per person, and a cash bar will be offered by The Inn on Main. Advance registration by March 8 is required; late RSVPs will be added to a waiting list. Reservations may be made by visiting www.mmrg.info/annnual-meeting, or mailing a check to MMRG, Attn: Annual Meeting, P.O. Box 191, Union, NH 03887. For each attendee, include name and entree choice of grilled tenderloin tips, herb roasted chicken breast, or gluten-free vegetarian.
For more information, call MMRG Education Coordinator Kari Lygren at 603-978-7125, or email info@mmrg.info.
MMRG is grateful to D.F. Richard Energy for underwriting the event and to business supporters Lilac Printing and Megan Henderson, Consulting Forester.
