HOLDERNESS — Join the SLA for a night hike up to the West Rattlesnake summit to watch the moon rise on Saturday, March 19. Participants will meet at the Old Bridle Path Trailhead (West Rattlesnake). The Old Bridle Path is an easier assent that should take about 45 minutes as a group. This should leave some time for stargazing before the moon comes out a little after 9 p.m.
For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website: squamlakes.org or contact the SLA directly at 603-968-7336.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.