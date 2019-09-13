LACONIA — Moon Party Sept. 17, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. For Astronomers, the Moon is not a thing--it is a place. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, and to celebrate we are taking a trip to the moon! Join us for this two-hour program exploring the lunar landscape, led by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society. At 8 p.m., we will head outside to observe the night sky through telescopes! For more information, contact the library by phone: (603)524-4775, email: info@laconialibrary.org, or our website: http://laconialibrary.org.
