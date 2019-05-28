LACONIA — An exhibit commemorating the July 20, 1969 landing of Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin on the moon, and life in Laconia at that time, will open at the Laconia Public Library on Thursday, May 30, with a reception at 6 p.m. in the upper gallery.
The Laconia Historical and Museum Society and the Laconia Public Library are co-sponsoring the exhibit, Exploring the Summer of ’69 When Laconia and the World Had Space Fever.
As 'The Laconia Evening Citizen' noted, “Over the week end science fiction became science fact. Success of the moonshot to this point...affords inhabitants of the earth the greatest thrill ever experienced. How the course of history has been changed in a matter of hours!”
The editorial continued, “Like other newspapers, the Evening Citizen brings out its biggest type to chronicle the extraordinary happenings of yesterday and this morning. There has been nothing to equal this sequence. The Citizen regrets it does not possess even larger headline type to suit the momentous occasion."
In addition to an overview of the Apollo 11 Mission, the exhibit will provide a look at the events going on in the city that summer, including urban renewal and the community’s involvement in the Vietnam War, fads, people and popular culture.
The reception is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. The exhibit is open through Sept. 21 during library hours.
For more information, contact 603-527-1278, email lhmslpl@metrocast.org, or find LHMS on Facebook.
