WOLFEBORO — Global Awareness Local Action will host its monthly contra dance from 7 to 10 p.m. on June 23 in the Great Hall at Wolfeboro Town Hall. The dance will feature the five-piece band Old Favorite and caller Don Veino. No partners are needed for this family-friendly event and dancing is easily learned by all ages in the first couple dances of the evening.
The five band members of Old Favorite are old friends, who began playing together once a week for the sheer pleasure of it. And eventually, the music got so good that the band named itself—for an old Irish tune—and began playing out, first at contra dances and festivals, and then in clubs and concerts. The band knows how to drive ‘er, as they say at Cape Breton dances. Bringing disparate backgrounds, but sharing a love for well-played tunes and well-wrought songs, Old Favorite features Emery Hutchins on concertina and bodhran; flute player Sarah Hydorn; fiddler Burt Feintuch; guitarist and vocalist John Carew, and Bill Zecker on piano and octave mandolin.
Don Veino is a caller out of Concord, Massachusetts, who says, “I love to create opportunities for dancers to have fun, no matter the group size or level of experience.” Don has called at the New England Folk Festival multiple times, starting in 2015 and is excited to call his first dance for the GALA community.
The first half hour of the dance is dedicated to a brief overview of the basic steps of New England contra dance. Dances are a fun and energizing night out for all ages and abilities, even if you simply prefer to cheer the dancers on from the sidelines and enjoy the live musical performance.
The Contra Dance admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-18, with kids 5-and under free. Large families or those under financial hardship are encouraged to pay only as able since all are welcome! Bring an extra pair of non-black-soled shoes, or brush them at the door to protect the wooden floors. For more information, visit www.galacommunity.org, email josh@galacommunity.org, or call 603-569-1500.
