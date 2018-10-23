FRANKLIN — Franklin VNA & Hospice Chaplain Tobias Nyatsambo invites anyone grieving the death of a loved one to attend the Drop-In Grief Support Group. The group is free, and open to all. It is hosted at their 75 Chestnut St. office on the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., and requires no pre-registration.
“Grieving people need a space where they can safely share what they are going through with people who have had a similar loss," says Nyatsambo. This safe space is exactly what he aims to provide when he facilitates the grief group.
He notes, “For the grieving person, once their loved one’s services have been concluded their grief doesn't just shut off. We are here to provide support for those people to help them heal.”
During the holiday season, emotions and grief can reemerge. Whether grief is fresh or has resurfaced, a grief group can help provide a sense of perspective as each grieving person shares how they are moving through grief, and help members see they are not alone.
For more information, call April at the Franklin VNA & Hospice at 603-934-3454. For more information on the grief group, visit www.FranklinVNA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.