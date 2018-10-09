BELMONT — The Belknap County Fairgrounds, 174 Mile Hill Road, will host a Monster Mash – Monster Truck/Mud Bog Show on Oct. 20.
Gates open at 10 a.m., and the event starts at noon. General Admission is $10, and children under three are free. Pit passes are available for an additional $10; children under 16 years old are not allowed in pit. Ride alongs in a monster truck will be available for $10.
Kids Powerwheel Races will also take place, and children six and under are encouraged to bring battery-operated power wheels to the event. Parents interested in entering their child in the kids powerwheel races can call 603-267-6947 for details and to reserve a spot. Tickets are needed to attend the show. There will also be a Halloween Costume Contest.
Mud bog registration opens at 8 a.m., and registration is $25. To pre-register, call 603-267-6947. No outside food, drinks or coolers will be allowed into the facility. The event will be loud; hearing protection is encouraged. Parking is free, and the event runs rain or shine. To Purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/d/nh--laconia/monster-truck.
