Modern Times Theater to perform today in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The Summer Reading Program at Gordon Nash Library will continue with a 6:30 p.m. presentation by Modern Times Theater on Tuesday, July 24.
Modern Times Theater makes use of handmade wooden and papier mache puppets to provide a modern Vermont update of the age-old Punch and Judy show. In addition to the puppet show, the program will feature live music on a variety of instruments, from the ukulele to the bicycle pump, as well as sing-alongs, classic jokes and gags, and audience participation.
Rose Friedman and Justin Lander have been making and performing puppet shows since 2003. They are co-founders of Vermont Vaudeville, Vermont's premier Vaudeville troupe.
The program is funded in part by the David Cohen Family.
For more information, call the Gordon Nash Library at 603-744-8061. The library is located at 69 Main St. in New Hampton, and is a private nonprofit library that is open to all residents, students, and sojourners.
