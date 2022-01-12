Moose Mountains Regional Greenways was recently awarded a $60,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. This was a highly competitive grant program awarding unrestricted operating funds to nonprofit organizations in the state. This grant will support MMRG in its current period of growth and expansion, greatly increasing MMRG’s capacity to protect the Moose Mountains region’s most cherished landscapes and wildlife resources.
MMRG’s Executive Director, Jillian Eldredge, said, “MMRG is really thrilled to have been given this opportunity by the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. The Unrestricted Grants Program is highly competitive and to have even been considered was an honor. Through the whole process, we really felt that the Charitable Foundation was seeking to get to know us and understand our plans for the future. Their desire to collaborate with and support nonprofits is unparalleled. To be recognized this way feels like an enormous affirmation of the direction we are trying to head in and of the great work we have already been able to achieve.”
The award is spread over three years, providing a stable, sustainable source of funding for MMRG as it continues to build its operations following the 2021 merger with the Dan Hole Pond Watershed Trust. MMRG plans to use these funds to support our strategic growth over the next several years and is looking forward to showing members and partners around the state what they can accomplish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.