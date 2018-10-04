CONCORD — Nanci Mitchell of Gilmanton was the recipient of the Tudor Richard Award during the 104th annual meeting of New Hampshire Audubon.
The Tudor Richards Award recognized Mitchell's tireless efforts at conservation, working to protect land and wildlife wherever she has lived in the Granite State. She was a founding member of the Nichols-Smith Conservation Land Trust, created to protect the Beaver Brook Association land in Hollis, and the Belknap Range Conservation Coalition which recently protected Piper Mountain in the Belknap Range.
"Nanci is the quintessential grassroots worker with clear vision who makes local land protection happen, contagiously passionate about land protection and environmental stewardship," the Audubon Society announced.
