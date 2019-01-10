LACONIA — Laconia native Ashley Marsh is running for the title of Miss New Hampshire 2019 this April in Derry. She currently holds the title of Miss Isles of Shoals, and has been competing in the Miss New Hampshire scholarship program for the past three years, earning over $16,000 towards her higher education. She’s currently a graduate student at Springfield College in Massachusetts, studying athletic counseling with a goal of becoming an athletic director for academic success for a Division I institution.
To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss New Hampshire, Marsh and the other 28 candidates must raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. All money raised will go directly to the nearest network hospital, Boston Children’s. Marsh has visited Boston Children’s for the past two years for their Princess and Prince event, where she helps with arts and crafts, paint nails for that patients, and plays games with them.
Marsh is hosting a basketball clinic with all funds raised going to her Children’s Miracle Network hospital account. The clinic, Making Hoops for Miracles, will be held Sunday, Feb. 3, with two different sessions. Session 1 is for ages seven to 10, and runs 10 a.m.-noon. Session 2 is for ages 11-14, running 12:30-2:30 p.m. The clinic will be held at Gilford Hills Tennis and Fitness Club, and Brewster Academy’s assistant coach David Hersey, along with players from his team, will volunteer at the clinic.
The cost of the clinic is $25, and limited spots are available. To sign up, email ashleymarsh1011@gmail.com with the child’s name and age.
