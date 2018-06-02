MEREDITH — August Strindberg’s "Miss Julie" will open the Winnipesaukee Playhouse 2018 summer season. It is the story of a beautiful, young, aristocrat with a dangerous attraction to her father’s valet. When the sexual tension between the two reaches a boiling point on a midsummer's eve, the romanticism of their flirtation dies, leaving only the ugly reality — and consequences — of their choices. Strindberg’s tragic play is lauded for its stark naturalistic detail and for the glaring spotlight it continues to shine on the conventions of social class and gender roles.
Director Matthew Cahoon said, “I am often asked why theaters continue to do ‘old’ plays. Isn't it true that a contemporary play would resonate better with modern audience? The answer is simply this: I believe that if the writing is good enough, the message of the play has the ability to reach across time. As theater artists, we aren't exploring 'Miss Julie' as a time-capsule piece or study of the 1880s, rather we believe that this great work has the ability to illuminate the universal human experience for audiences in 2018. As a modern American audience, we may not have any connection to Sweden or understanding of hereditary titles, but we do know about power dynamics and that actions can have consequences.”
Miss Julie runs Wednesday, June 13, through Saturday, June 23. Show times are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and a matinee at 2 p.m. on June 21. Tickets are $20-$34 and available online at www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or over the phone at 603-279-0333. Additional free events supporting Miss Julie include a backstage tour Friday, June 15; a post show talkback on Wednesday, June 20; and a pre-show symposium on Thursday, June 21.
The Winnipesaukee Playhouse expresses its special appreciation and thanks to Summer Season Sponsor Bank of New Hampshire and Production Sponsor The Fitness Edge Health & Fitness Club.
