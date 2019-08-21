WOLFEBORO — The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are co-sponsoring a half-day genealogy conference on Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring Lori Lyn Price discussing how to begin researching and building a family history.
The free event will take place at the Latter-Day Saints Church at 388 North Main St., Wolfeboro, at 9 a.m., wrapping up around 12:30 p.m.
Session 1 — Beginning Genealogy: Climb Your Family Tree — will run 9-11 a.m., providing a comprehensive beginner’s guide to genealogy. It will cover basic research forms, documentation, file organization, and using the U.S. Federal Census, and a top-five list of websites and repositories that will help begin research.
Session 2, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., is Bring Your Ancestors to Life: Connect via Social History. Transform family ancestors from names and dates on a piece to paper to people who led full and interesting lives through social history. Learn how to incorporate local history and other sources of social history, such as occupation, military service and war, daily life, and recreation to gain a greater understanding of family ancestors.
Presenter Lori Lyn Price works as a statistician at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and owns Bridging the Past, a business dedicated to helping genealogists incorporate social history into their research. In addition to running the website and blog at https://BridgingThePast.com, she recently debuted another website focused on telling family stories about the 1918 flu. Read and share stories at https://1918FluStories.com.
Price’s passion is helping people learn about the historical context in which their ancestors lived.
The Lakes Region Genealogy Interest Group is on Facebook and at https://lakesregiongenealogy.wordpress.com.
Pre-registration is optional but encouraged. Visit the Eventbrite website at www.eventbrite.com to register. For more information, email lrgig603@gmail.com.
