GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a workshop through Minds in Motion for children ages 6-12, from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 1 and 2. Participants will work on and take home their very own chemistry lab kit, complete with test tubes, safety goggles and more. You will be trained to work like a real world scientist in the lab. You will also make and take home some really cool chemical creations.
Learn all about energy and molecules, create a crazy bounce glob from glue and some scary green slime. Make your own UV bracelet and watch it react to the sun. Witness some amazing scientific demonstrations from your instructor. Experience a really powerful magnet, magic sand and more in this fascinating and educational program! Registration is taking place at the Gilford Parks and Recreation Office and forms are also available on-line at www.gilfordrec.com.
For more information, contact the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department at 603-527-4722.
