WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a $1,072,500 grant to the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton for renovations to laundry and kitchen facilities.
“For over a hundred years, the New Hampshire Veterans Home has dutifully served our Veterans and I’m glad that the VA is continuing to invest in this important facility,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-New Hampshire). “This federal funding will improve the delivery of services to our Veterans, to whom we are deeply indebted for their selfless service. I’ll continue my efforts to reach across the aisle to ensure our Veterans receive the care and services they deserve.”
“Our Veterans have sacrificed a tremendous amount so that the rest of us may live in freedom, and it’s on us to keep working to build a country that is ever-worthy of their service,” U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) said. “By supporting much-needed improvements to the laundry and kitchen areas at the New Hampshire Veterans Home, this federal funding will provide a more comfortable and modern place for our Veterans to live.”
“We owe it to the men and women who have served our nation in uniform to provide high quality services and facilities for their care,” said Representative Annie Kuster (New Hampshire-02). “This funding will help update common areas at the New Hampshire Veterans Home and improve the quality of life for the veterans who reside there.”
"I'm pleased to see the New Hampshire Veterans Home receive this grant for critical upgrades that are necessary to support the Veterans living at the facility,” said Representative Chris Pappas (New Hampshire-01). “We owe these heroes a dignified, comfortable life given their sacrifice for our nation, and I'm eager to continue advocating for the New Hampshire Veterans Home and the needs of all Granite State veterans as a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee."
“I am thrilled we were awarded this grant that will improve efficiency and working conditions for the staff of the New Hampshire Veterans Home,” said Peggy LaBrecque, Commandant, New Hampshire Veterans Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.