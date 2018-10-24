MEREDITH — Mill Falls Marketplace will host the Lakes Region Chamber’s Mixer on Nov. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., 312 Daniel Webster Highway.
The marketplace features nine shops, three distinctive dining options throughout the resort, brick walkways, flower gardens, a 40-foot waterfall, and views of Lake Winnipesaukee. The local business community will check in at The Grotto to pick up a punch card with an opportunity to network and explore the location. The retail shops are looking forward to meeting with local business people. Giuseppe’s will provide light food samples and a cash bar will be available at The Grotto. Attendance is free, and the public is welcome to attend.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Joanne Haight at the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce at 603-524-5531, or visit www.LakesRegionChamber.org.
