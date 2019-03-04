MEREDITH — Each year, Mill Falls at the Lake auctions off soon-to-be-expiring overnight gift certificates it has acquired from other New England lodging partners to the staff, with the proceeds going to a local charity. Six years ago, instead of simply handing a check to the Meredith Food Pantry, the business devised a plan to engage the children at Kidworks Learning Center.
Mill Falls gave the money to the Center so the children could plan a shopping trip and purchase items for the food pantry. This year, the children had more than $360 to go shopping at the Meredith Hannaford supermarket.
The crew prepared for the trip by making grocery lists of the most-needed items and paid close attention to the pricing to get the most for the money. The children took turns pushing the carts and filling them with groceries. From there, the children delivered the food to the Meredith Food Pantry.
The annual food drive is just one of the community projects that the center organizes throughout the year.
“Being an active part of the community is important for the children to learn," said Kidworks Executive Director Jennifer Weeks. "They fully embraced the task at hand and were proud to be part of the project.”
