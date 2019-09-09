CONCORD — The annual Northern New England Military Retiree Activity Day will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, 26 Regional Drive (behind the military helicopter display) in Concord.
All retired military personnel, gray area retirees, and families, including those of deceased military personnel, are encouraged to attend the one-stop benefits fair.
Legal assistance, veterans’ homes, recreational facilities, cemeteries, the VA, and DEERS/ID Card renewals, along with information concerning health care, veteran and survivor benefits, and much more will be available.
The free event is sponsored by the National Guard of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, in cooperation with the Retired Activities Offices at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and the Brunswick, Maine, area and the New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont retiree councils.
For more information, contact Col. (Ret.) Frank Musmanno at 603-495-3042 or CSM (Ret.) Mike Rice at 603-493-4918.
