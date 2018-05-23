PLYMOUTH — Runners, walkers, families, and school groups from across the region are gearing up for the eighth annual Miles for Smiles 5K Walk/Run. Since 2011, the event has raised funds to provide access to dental care for adults with disabilities.
Running clubs from local elementary schools will be participating as the culmination of their “Kids Run the Nation” program. Joining the race are elementary schools from Campton, Plymouth and Wentworth.
The course is fast and flat, starting and finishing at Smith Bridge. The professionally timed race starts at 9 a.m. with registration and check-in at 8 a.m.
The registration fee is $20 through June 1. Registration on the day of the race is $25. To register online, go to https://g2racereg.webconnex.com/smiles5k2018 . For more information, contact Phoebe VanScoy-Giessler giving@lrcs.org or call 581-1526.
