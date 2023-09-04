Michael Griffin joins Lakes Region Symphony board

Michael Griffin joins Lakes Region Symphony board.

MEREDITH — The Meredith-based Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra welcomes the addition of Michael Griffin to its board of directors. As LRSO sets sail on its 48th season, Mike brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the orchestra, perfectly timed for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Griffin currently holds the role of executive director for both the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Meredith Program. He also serves as the director of the Career Partnership Program, a visionary initiative that connects Inter-Lakes High School students with local businesses.

