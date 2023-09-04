Michael Griffin joins Lakes Region Symphony board.

MEREDITH — The Meredith-based Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra welcomes the addition of Michael Griffin to its board of directors. As LRSO sets sail on its 48th season, Mike brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the orchestra, perfectly timed for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Griffin currently holds the role of executive director for both the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Meredith Program. He also serves as the director of the Career Partnership Program, a visionary initiative that connects Inter-Lakes High School students with local businesses.
Originally from Pembroke, Griffin is a Meredith resident, having lived in the Lakes Region since 2013. He attended the University of Maine at Farmington and is a graduate of Granite State College with a degree in social sciences. Beyond his professional pursuits he enjoys music, boating, spending time outdoors with his wife and two sons, and finds great pleasure in volunteering his time to his local community and congregation. Mike collaborates with various nonprofit organizations throughout New Hampshire, such as the Newport Sunshine Initiative, Project Happy, and the ExcellenceNorth Alliance. “LRSO is truly fortunate to welcome Mike, who brings both his vibrant energy and deep community insights to the Orchestra,” remarks Chris Mega, executive director of LRSO. “The board is excited about learning from his wealth of expertise.”
Rehearsals begin in September for LRSO’s exciting new season. With concerts at Plymouth State University, Inter-Lakes Community Auditorium, and the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, this season is poised to deliver a diverse and dynamic soundscape.
From November through May, a talented array of local artists will take the stage, exploring genres spanning from the works of Brahms, Rossini, Haydn and Aaron Copland, to an enchanting full-length concert dedicated to the music of Frank Sinatra, and of course our perennially cherished Holiday Spectaculars.
Check out the entire season schedule, mark your calendars and buy your tickets now, online at LRSO.org. Discount multi-concert Inter-Lakes ticket packages are also available.
