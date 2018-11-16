TILTON — The MI-BOX Toy Box Donation Drive will be one of several activities taking place during the upcoming Light-Up Laconia 2018 celebration, scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 25 in downtown Laconia.
Residents attending the event are encouraged to participate in the toy drive, with the MI-BOX portable storage container stationed at Veteran’s Square from 2-6 p.m. to collect donations.
Event organizers Celebrate Laconia are asking participants to donate an unwrapped toy to brighten the holidays for a Laconia child. Clothing, toys, games, electronics, gift cards and monetary donations are suggested for infants to children up to 16 years old.
At the conclusion of Light-Up Laconia 2018, the MI-BOX container will be moved to the Belknap Mill, where residents can continue donating items Nov. 26-30. Celebrate Laconia will provide the items to Laconia agencies serving children in need.
"We are delighted to be assisting Light-Up Laconia and the team at Celebrate Laconia with one of our boxes for the toy drive," said Wes Kogelman, owner and general manager of MI-BOX of Central New Hampshire. "These events are so important for the vitality of our community and I appreciate the chance to help brighten the holidays for local children."
The MI-BOX Toy Box Donation Drive will begin after the Yuletide Traditions, where children can meet Santa at the Belknap Mill. Coinciding with the Toy Drive will be other activities and treats at Celebration Crossing and the Canal Street Holiday Bash with caroling, sled dogs and more. The Light-Up Laconia Holiday Parade begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the tree lighting at Veteran’s Square at 5 p.m.
For more information about Light-Up Laconia 2018 and the Holiday Decoration Competition, please visit www.celebratelaconia.org.
For information about MI-BOX, visit getmibox.net, or call 603-369-4464.
