CONCORD — For local nonprofits who wish to apply for a Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund grant, applications are due Oct. 15. For more information and the application, visit mvsb.com/about/community-involvement.
The MVSB Fund makes grant-based contributions to nonprofit organizations that enrich and improve the quality of life for residents living in the bank’s service area. Grants generally range from $1,000 to $15,000 and are awarded to agencies based in the Lakes Region, Seacoast and greater Plymouth areas.
The fund supports projects that represent a high priority for the applicant organization and are related to its mission or development; demonstrate a clear, practical plan with objectives for services, participation and results; leverage other funding and voluntary support; offer evidence that project objectives will be accomplished within the grant period; and demonstrate cooperation and collaboration with other organizations to provide greater community impact.
Grants are generally not awarded for operating support or funding for ongoing or annual programs; replacement of public funding, or for purposes that are a public responsibility; sectarian or religious purposes; deficit reduction or to support activity which has already been completed; support of academic research; or out-of-state travel expenses for students, youth groups or by individuals for academic or professional purposes.
For more information about the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund or to download an application, visit www.mvsb.com. Applications are also available at any MVSB office.
