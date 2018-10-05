MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank invites non-profits to submit applications for the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund, due Oct. 15.
The MVSB Fund makes grant-based contributions to non-profit organizations that enrich and improve the quality of life for residents living in the bank’s service areas.
To qualify for an award, organizations must meet the following criteria: hold tax-exempt status under section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code; and operate their primary base in the Lakes Region, Plymouth area or Seacoast.
Grants range from $1,000 to $15,000, and the majority are for less than $10,000.
The bank is seeking proposals from organizations which represent a high internal priority for the applicant organization and are related to its mission and development; include a clear, practical plan with objectives for services, participation and results; leverage other funding or voluntary support; offer evidence that project objectives will be accomplished within the grant period, or that other funding will be secured to continue the activity in the future; and demonstrate cooperation or collaboration among organizations for greater impact.
Grants are generally not awarded for operating support or funding for ongoing or annual programs; replacement of public funding, or for purposes that are a public responsibility; sectarian or religious purposes; deficit reduction or to support activity which has already been completed; support of academic research; or out-of-state travel expenses for students, youth groups or by individuals for academic or professional purposes.
For more information about the Meredith Village Savings Bank Fund or to download an application, visit www.mvsb.com. Applications are also available at any MVSB office.
So this is where a PART of the profits go to, rather than to CEO pay or more interest on our "savings" accounts, that really be a "losing" account of proof of FALSE ADVERTISING is the rate of inflation.
