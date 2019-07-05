MEREDITH — Meredith Village Savings Bank recently pledged a $100,000 contribution to the Meredith Library Fund. The contribution will go toward the renovation, expansion and equipping of the Meredith Public Library. Built in 1901, the 19th century building structure has several engineering, architectural and safety challenges.
“We’re very grateful to Meredith Village Savings Bank and their $100,000 pledge toward the library’s renovation and expansion efforts,” said James McFarlin, president of the Meredith Library Fund. “We are working to re-build a library that meets the needs of today— a place for everybody to meet, converse and learn. The bank’s very generous gift is sure to have a lasting impact on community members and visitors for generations to come.” The Meredith Library Fund campaign, which launched on Feb. 1, has received more than $500,000 in pledges toward its goal of $1,125,000 by March 1, 2020.
“MVSB is happy to do all we can to support the mission of the Meredith Library Fund,” said Rick Wyman, president of MVSB. “The library, which enhances access to an endless array of educational tools and reading materials in Meredith, has been a local landmark for nearly 120 years.”
For more information about Meredith Library Fund, visit meredithlibraryfund.org.
For more information about Meredith Public Library, visit meredithlibrary.org.
For more information about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
