MEREDITH — As part of the town's 250th anniversary celebration, the contents of Meredith's 1968 Time Capsule will be unveiled at 2 p.m. on July 4 at Chase House. A special fireworks display will also be offered beginning at dusk at Hesky Park on Meredith Bay. Thanks to $10,000 grant from the Lakes Region Community Fund of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, this year’s fireworks are sure to be a magnificent display for all to enjoy. Both events are free and open to the public.
“I’ve been dying to know what’s in the time capsule since I started working at the library ten years ago,” said Erin Apostolos, Time Capsule Committee Chair. “When asked to chair the Time Capsule Committee, I was happy to come on board.” Apostolos went on to explain that as part of the Meredith Bicentennial Celebration, two time capsules were buried on July 4, 1969 in the library's front lawn containing items that represented Meredith in 1968. One was set to be opened in 50 years on July 4, 2018 and a second one in 100 years in 2068.
A slideshow featuring events in Meredith in 1968 will be presented during the unveiling. Attendees from the 1968 celebration are asked to gather at the Meredith Public Library, at 91 Main Street, at 1 p.m. for a group photo. They will then be asked to escort the time capsule, carried in the back of an antique pick-up truck and led by drummers, to the Chase House for its opening. Seating will be reserved in the front rows at the Chase House for the 1968 attendees.
After the opening, everyone is invited to a free ice cream social sponsored by the Common Man Restaurants. All event attendees are invited to dress in clothes representing 1968, but that is optional. Lakes Region Public Access will be filming the opening.
The Time Capsule Committee has been working on this project for a year. Members are, along with Apostolos, Betty Strader, Jonathan James, Linda Hough, Beverly Heyduk, Judy Dever and Karen Thorndike. The committee is also charged with creating a new time capsule and is seeking ideas on what to put in it that would represent Meredith today. This time capsule will be buried alongside the one which is still in the ground that is to be opened in 2068. Anyone with suggestions is asked to email Linda Hough at the Meredith Library at linda@meredithlibrary.org or by calling 603-279-4303.
The Meredith 250th Committee is a group of volunteer citizens working under the umbrella of the Greater Meredith Program to plan the activities and events to celebrate the Town of Meredith’s 250th Anniversary in 2018. Other upcoming events include “A Day at the Park” on July 14th and “Meredith 250th Main Street Parade” on August 11th. Meetings are scheduled on the fourth Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center and are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.